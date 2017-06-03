Baba Ramdev to provide free education to destitute children

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali will provide free education to over 100 children in Sevashram and the Sanskrit Gurukulam to be inaugurated on Saturday.

The children, who have become destitute due to floods in Kedarnath in the year 2013. On an average, at least Rs.15, 000 per month will be spent on each child for their living and education, reported ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will be inaugurating the Patanjali Sevashram and the Sanskrit Gurukulam in Devprayag. The Sevashram and Gurukulam were built at the cost of Rs. 15 crore.

About 5,000 people had died in the flash floods during Kedarnath Yatra and hundreds of others were reported missing. More than 50,000 people were stranded after the floods swept away buildings and triggered landslides in Kedarnath in the year 2013.

