Azamgarh girl marries ISIS operative over phone

A medical student from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh fells in love with an ISIS operative and reportedly married him on phone. The girl became friends with Amjad from Churu in Rajasthan and then married him, police sources say.

The Intelligence Bureau had been keeping a vigil on Amjad for sometime. He was part of the Shafi Armar run module of the ISIS and was entrusted with radicalisation and recruitments. He has been picked up for questioning.

According to the police the girl was in touch with Ajmad for the past two years. They used to chat long hours on the internet before they fell in love. Recently they decided that they would get married. Since they were unable to meet, they decided to get married over phone.

OneIndia News