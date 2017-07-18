Azam Khan asks Mayawati not to resign, instead plan for 2019 elections

After Mayawati threatened to resign from Rajya Sabha for not being allowed to speak on atrocities against Dalits, Samajwadi Party leader and former UP minister Azam Khan on Tuesday said the BSP supremo should not resign and instead plan for 2019 elections.

The second day of the monsoon session of Parliament proved to be a stormy one on Tuesday, as opposition leaders targeted the ruling BJP-led NDA government over a range of issues. During the debate over rise in Dalit atrocities in Uttar Pradesh, the leaders of BJP protested when Mayawati spoke about the Saharanpur incident.

A miffed Mayawati told the House that if she was not allowed to speak she would quit. "If I am not allowed to speak right now, I will resign right away. I will come and give my resignation right now, if I am not allowed to speak right now," the BSP chief said.

Reacting to this, Azam Khan told news agency ANI that Mayawati must be given a chance to speak as she is a senior leader.

"There is no need to resign. In fact, must plan things to fight for 2019 elections," Khan added.

OneIndia News