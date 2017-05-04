Azaan and not the loudspeaker is an integral part of Islam says HC

Azaan is an integral part of Islam, not the loudspeaker, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said in a judgment. The Bench was dealing with a petition filed by one Asa Mohammad who had sought criminal action against singer, Sonu Nigam who had tweeted against Azaan being played out on loudspeakers. Nigam had created a furore on the social media when he said he was unable to sleep because of this.

A Bench headed by Justice M M Bedi while rejecting the plea made it clear that Azaan was an integral part of Islam and not loudspeakers. The Bench also said that playing Azaan on loudspeakers was not mandatory in Islam.

Your petition is a cheap attempt to gain publicity, the court said. A fair interpretation of the words used by Nigam clearly indicates that the word 'gundagardi' in tweet no 4 is not addressed in the context of Azaan but the use of loudspeakers and amplifiers, the court said. The tweets by the singer were not meant to insult any religion. No religion prescribes blaring prayers through sound amplifiers, the Bench also observed.

Sonu Nigam had described the loud sermons from the loudspeakers as hooliganism. He also took to his twitter account and said, guys, in favour of me and in opposition, let's agree to agree and disagree. No need to fuel this anymore. Look ahead and move on. Prayers, he also tweeted.

