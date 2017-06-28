Ayodhya case: Non-bailable warrant against Dharma Das recalled

Lucknow, June 28: A special CBI court recalled its non-bailable warrant issued against Mahant Dharma Das, an accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, after he appeared before the court.

The court had issued the warrant on June 23 as neither Das appeared before the court to attend the proceedings nor did his lawyer move any application for his exemption from personal appearance.

In compliance with the NBW, Das appeared before the court today and moved an application for recalling of the warrant. He pleaded that he could not attend the hearing on June 23 as he was out of station and that his absence was not deliberate and intentional.

Judge S K Yadav then recalled the NBW. There are as many as 34 accused persons in the case being tried for committing conspiracy to demolish the shrine at Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. The court has granted exemption from appearance to BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi and Union minister Uma Bharti. But they would have to appear before the court as and when the court would ask them for the same.

Meanwhile, the CBI produced a witness, Gyan Chand Jaiswal, who recorded his statement and was also cross- examined. The hearing would continue on Wednesday as the court is conducting day-to-day trail in case on the direction of the Supreme Court.

