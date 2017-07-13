Award wapsi in support of Gorkhaland; writer, singer protest against repressive forces

Darjeeling, July 13: The intelligentsia of Darjeeling came out in full support of the Gorkhaland agitation on Thursday.

Two noted personalities, novelist KS Mukhtan and singer Karma Yonjan, returned their awards given by the West Bengal government earlier as a mark of their support to the Gorkhaland movement and protest against repressive forces used against the pro-Gorkhaland supporters.

"I am returning my award in protest against the policy of the WB government in Darjeeling. They are applying so many repressive measures," Mukhtan was quoted as saying by ANI.

The senior author added that the people of Darjeeling are carrying the movement to achieve Gorkhaland (a separate state), which is their right of self-determination.

"As a mark of protest against the government and support for the movement, I am returning an award presented to me back to the government."

Mukhtan was joined by popular singer Yongan as both gave away their awards.

"I got an award in December 2016. I am returning it to the government now in protest. I don't want this award, but Gorkhaland," Yonjan said.

Back in 2015, after the killing of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, by a mob on suspicion of storing beef in his house, several noted authors and filmmakers across the country returned their awards as a mark of protest against the Narendra Modi government for failing to control communal violence in the country.

The current Gorkhaland agitation has been spearheaded by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). The GJM has called for a bandh across the hills. On Thursday, the indefinite bandh in the hills entered the 29th day.

OneIndia News