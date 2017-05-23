Award to Major Gogoi can aggravate situation in Kashmir: Sharad Yadav

New Delhi, May 23: Janata Dal United leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday asserted the decision to award Army officer Major Gogoi, who tied a Kashmiri man to the bonnet of his jeep will only agravate the situation in Kashmir valley.

Addressing the reporters Yadav said that "even before the probe in the case is complete, awarding a commendation certificate by the chief will further provoke Kashmir situation."

Irked by the act, Yadav said "Situation in Kashmir is critical. Any step should have been taken after findings of the probe".

Situation in Kashmir is critical. Any step should have been taken after findings of the probe: Sharad Yadav on Major Gogoi rewarded by Army pic.twitter.com/PjT26uB6ZP — ANI (@ANI_news) May 23, 2017

Resonating similar views, Communist Party of India said that the need of the hour is to build the confidence of Kashmiris.

D. Raja told, "Army must not react this way. We should be sensitive towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This kind of action will further deteriorate the situation in the state."

Major Gogoi was awarded a commendation certificate by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for sustained efforts on counter-insurgency.

The award was given for his good work in CI operations in the Valley, including this incident," a source said, adding that Gen. Rawat decided to give the Commendation during his recent visit to the Valley and it was presented to Maj Gogoi through proper channels.

Following this, he was criticised by many on the social media for questioning the Army. However, after the award of commendation to Maj Gogoi, he stood by his earlier statement.

OneIndia News