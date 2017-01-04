Avian flu scare: Mysuru zoo closed till Feb

Following reports of avian influenza causing the death of six birds in Mysuru zoo, authorities have decided to close the zoo till February. Two spot billed pelicans and four greylag goose died in a span of two days in a pond inside the zoo. Samples were sent for tests which confirmed avian influenza (H5N8). The zoo authorities in a statement claimed that the deceased birds were migratory and free ranging birds.

The carcasses of the birds have been sent to Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru for further investigations. A report that the zoo authorities received from National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases confirmed avian influenza in free ranging birds that died in the zoo. As a precautionary measure, the zoo will remain shut till February.

The zoo authorities also confirmed that staff have been given Tamiflu prophylactically. One of the many tourist attractions in the city of Mysuru, this will be the longest that the zoo will remain shut since its existence.

OneIndia News