Australia’s membership will provide great boost to ISA: PM Modi

Welcoming Australia's joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the former's membership will provide a great boost to the alliance.

PM Modi made these remarks during his meeting with Australias Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

The ISA initiative was launched at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris on 30 November 2015 by Prime Minister Modi and former French President Francois Hollande.

Modi warmly recalled the successful visit of Prime Minister Turnbull to India in April 2017, and said that the bilateral relationship has deepened a lot since his own visit to Australia in 2014.

Bishop briefed the Prime Minister on the progress in bilateral relations since the visit of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to India in April 2017.

Prime Minister and Bishop also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, in the day Bishop met Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed about deepening regional engagement, defence and security issues.

Foreign Affairs Minister is on a two-day visit focussed on strengthening bilateral engagement between the countries in various key sectors. the visit places emphasis on India as one of Australia's top economic and security partners.

During her visit, she will also call on hold talks Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Bishop will also deliver the second Indo-Pacific Oration, setting out how Australia and India can work together to build peace, prosperity and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.

OneIndia News