Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi's term extended

The Union Cabinet on Saturday extended the term of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. He was appointed Attorney General of India with effect from June 19, 2014.

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar's term was also extended by the government.

Rohatgi, considered to be close to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, was Additional Solicitor General during the previous NDA government at the Centre.

Rohatgi, son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi, has represented Gujarat government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots and fake encounter death cases, including the Best Bakery and Zahira Sheikh cases.

OneIndia News