"Attack on pilgrims in Amarnath Yatra is devastating," Srilankan PM tweets

The Prime Minister of Srilanka Ranil Wickremesinghe termed the terrorist attack on Amarnath Yatris 'devastating'. Wickremesinghe took to Twitter condemned the attack and express solidarity with the families of those affected in Monday's attack.

The attack on pilgrims in Amarnath Yatris is devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected and our friends in India. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) July 11, 2017

Srilanka was the first foreign nation to condemn the attack on defenceless pilgrims and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's statement came hours after Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka 'condemned the attack in the strongest terms'.

🇮🇳🇱🇰 #lka condemns in the strongest terms, the attack on peaceful pilgrims-Amarnath Yatris. Our hearts are with those affected. @IndiainSL — Mahishini Colonne (@MFASriLanka) July 10, 2017

Political leaders in India came out with one voice against the dastardly attack on Amarnath Yatris in Kashmir's Anathnag on Monday. Seven people were killed when terrorists fired indiscriminately at a bus ferrying pilgrims. Six out of the seven killed were women while more than two dozen people suffered injuries.

OneIndia News