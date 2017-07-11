"Attack on pilgrims in Amarnath Yatra is devastating," Srilankan PM tweets

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Prime Minister of Srilanka Ranil Wickremesinghe termed the terrorist attack on Amarnath Yatris 'devastating'. Wickremesinghe took to Twitter condemned the attack and express solidarity with the families of those affected in Monday's attack.

"Attack on pilgrims in Amarnath Yatra is devastating," Srilankan PM tweets
Prime Minister of Srilanka Ranil Wickremesinghe

Srilanka was the first foreign nation to condemn the attack on defenceless pilgrims and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's statement came hours after Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka 'condemned the attack in the strongest terms'.

Political leaders in India came out with one voice against the dastardly attack on Amarnath Yatris in Kashmir's Anathnag on Monday. Seven people were killed when terrorists fired indiscriminately at a bus ferrying pilgrims. Six out of the seven killed were women while more than two dozen people suffered injuries.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

ranil wickremesinghe, amarnath yatra, terrorist attack, condemned

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 10:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...