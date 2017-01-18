ATS reaches Bihar to gather information on ISI's hand in Kanpur train accident

An Anti-Terrorism Squad team reached Bihar on Wednesday to gather information on the recent train accident in Kanpur, in which Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence is suspected to have played a role.

The Bihar police on Tuesday claimed to have unearthed a suspected ISI link in the train accident after arrest of three persons in East Champaran district of the state. Police claimed the trio had confessed to having worked for a Nepalese contact suspected to have links with the ISI.

According to reports, Umashankar Patel, Motilal Paswan and Mukesh Yadav were arrested from Motihari on the Indo-Nepal border.

During interrogation, police claimed they confessed to having been paid Rs three lakh by a Nepali citizen identified as Brajesh Giri allegedly connected with the ISI for planting a bomb on railway tracks at Ghorasahan in East Champaran district. The bomb was, however, detected and later defused.

Fifteen coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed near Rura, around 70 kilometres from Kanpur, on December 28. Though there were no deaths, 44 persons were injured in the accident.

At least 151 were killed when the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Kanpur on November 21 last year.

