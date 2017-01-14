Atmosphere in Goa against ruling BJP: Congress

Shirdi, Jan 14: Former Goa chief minister and Congress leader Digambar Kamat today claimed that the "atmosphere in Goa is against ruling BJP".

"The atmosphere in Goa is against the ruling BJP," Kamat told reporters here after visiting the shrine of Saibaba.

Kamat has recently filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate from Margao constituency for the Goa Assembly polls scheduled on February 4. He also took a jibe at the BJP government in Goa over the issue of casinos.

"Ahead of the last Assembly polls in 2012, BJP had assured to submerge casinos in river Mandvi. But now, the number of casinos have increased," Kamat claimed.

"Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party was associated with BJP in Goa, but now it has joined hands with 'Goa Suraksha Manch' and this situation is beneficial for Congress," he said.

He also claimed that the "Centre's decision to demonetise high-value currency notes affected common people in Goa, especially farmers and traders, and this will benefit the Congress". The leader further said "people in Goa think that Aam Aadmi Party is a Delhi-based party and hence there is no impact in the coastal state".

PTI