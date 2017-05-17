At 82 Om Prakash Chautala clears Class 12 exam from Tihar jail with A grade

Congratulate former Haryana Chief Minister, Om Prakash Chautala for passing the

higher secondary examination ("first division") at the age of 82 years from jail. Convicted in the teachers' recruitment scam, the former CM now is planning on pursuing an undergraduate course.

Chautala appeared for the Class XII exam conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) at the centre set up for prisoners at Tihar Jail, where he is lodged after being convicted.

The NIOS, formerly known as National Open School (NOS), was established in 1989 as an autonomous organisation under the HRD Ministry. According to its official website, NIOS provides a number of vocational, life enrichment and community-oriented courses, apart from general and academic courses at the secondary and senior secondary level.

Chautala who was on parole in April went back to jail to appear for the examination since the centre was in Tihar. Chautala secured an A grade (first division) in the results that were announced recently. In jail, Chautala spends most of his time at the library. His favourite books are on politics.

Chautala was charged with corruption ion the recruitment scam involving 3,206 basic trained teachers in Haryana in the year 2000. He was convicted by a trial court in 2013 and two years later the same was upheld by the Supreme Court of India.

OneIndia News