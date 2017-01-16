Assembly polls 2017: Why SP holds the key to UP's political future

It started off as a drama, but now it has turned real is what the BJP feels about the family feud in the Samajwadi Party at Uttar Pradesh. The national spokesperson of the BJP, G V L Narasimha Rao says that the feud has today reached a point of no return and the two factions will contest the polls separately.

Rao tells OneIndia that the BJP is up with a bright chance in UP. "We were winning even before the feud broke out. It is not as though the BJP's chances improved because of the feud," he says.

With regard to the BSP, Rao says that the party is not a significant contender. "The fight between the BSP and the SP is for the second place now. With a weakened SP, the BSP's prospects have improved. However the BSP can only manage a second place," he says.

It would however be interesting to see which faction of the SP will give the BSP a tough fight for the second place.

Rao says on the Punjab elections that the BJP would win. "I think the opinion polls about the BJP losing in Punjab are wrong. While there are state-related issues, this election is being fought on the national mood. The mood is in favour of the BJP," he says.

"We will get a few seats less when compared to the last time, but victory will be the BJP's, he added.

OneIndia News