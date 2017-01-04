Assembly polls 2017: Model Code in force with immediate effect

With the poll dates being announced for five states, the model code of conduct comes into effect. The Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced the dates at a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday. Elections dates were announced for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

The ECI's model code of conduct is a set of guidelines issued for political parties and candidates. During this period no major decisions can be taken. No policy decisions can be announced as well.

The elections will be a closely watched affair and the stakes are high especially in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. It may be also recalled that the Supreme Court had on Monday passed a landmark verdict in which it declared illegal seeking votes in the name of religion, caste, language and caste.

Counting for all the five states that go to elections will be held on March 11. Earlier, Zaidi announced that Uttar Pradesh would poll in seven phases. Elections at Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will be held in single phases. Manipur would poll in two phases, Zaidi announced.