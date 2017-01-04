Assembly polls 2017: Election Commission announces poll dates for Manipur and Goa

Dr. Nasim Zaidi, Chief Election Commissioner announced the schedule for general election the state legislative assembly 2017 to be held in the states of Goa and Manipur. Three other states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab will also go to polls.

Manipur:

60 constituencies of Manipur are to go to polls in two phases. In the first phase 38 constituencies will go to poll. For the first phase date of notification is February 8 and the last date of making nominations will be February 15.

The scrutiny of nominations will be completed on February 16 and the last date to withdraw candidature will be February 18. For the first phase polling will be done on the March 4.

In the second phase 22 constituencies will go to poll. For which the last date of notification is February 11 and last date of making nominations is February 18. Candidature can be withdrawn last on February 22, 1017. Date of polling for the second phase is March 8.

The votes will be counted for both the phases on the March 11. Currently in the assembly Congress holds 42 seats in the states, whereas, Trinamool Congress holds seven seats and five seats are held by Manipur State Congress.

Goa:

For Goa's 40 seats election will be held in one phase and the voting will take place on February 4. The votes will be counted on the March 11.

The date of notification is January 11, and last date to file nominations is January 18. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on January 19 and last date to withdraw candidature is January 21.

Bharatiya Janata Party holds 21 seats in the state in the present assembly and Indian National Congress has nine seats. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has three MLAs. Goa assembly has five independent MLAs too.

OneIndia News