Assembly elections 2017: The key factors in the 5 poll-bound states

Uttar Pradesh:

Demonetisation and the Samajwadi Party split are the two major issues in UP. Uttar Pradesh would be one state that would bear in mind the decision on demonetisation when it goes to polls.



The next issue is the SP split. The SP would be the biggest loser as a result of this split. It stands to lose its core vote bank including the 20 per cent Muslims in the state to the BSP.

While the feud has give state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav a clean image, it is to be seen if the people would vote for him. Caste is a major player in UP. Will parties restrain from using this card during their election rallies? The Supreme Court had clearly said that caste, religion and language cannot be cited during the elections and if violated could lead to the disqualification of a candidate.

Caption: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly unanimously elected party's national president Akhilesh Yadav with his supporters during Samajwadi party national convention in Lucknow in this photograph taken on January 2. Photo credit: Nand Kumar/PTI