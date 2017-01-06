Assembly elections 2017: All you need to know

The Election Commission on January 4 has announced polling dates and phases for the following five poll-bound election states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Punjab and Goa will vote in a single phase on the 4th of February and in Uttarakhand it will be held on February 15. Being the largest of the five states with more than 138.52 million voters, Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases starting from 11th of February. While Manipur's 1.81 million electorate will vote in two phases on March 4th and 8th. However, counting of votes in all five states will take place on March 11.

Here is a graphical representation: