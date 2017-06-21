Assamese film, depicting impact of terrorism on children, wins Hollywood’s heart

Guwahati, June 21: For long Assam has seen terror and violence from a close quarter. Starting with Assam agitation in 1979 against illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh to the reign of terror unleased by the banned terror-outfit United Liberation Front of Assam, because of violence several lives were lost and several others were left scarred for life.

Thankfully, for the last few years the state is witnessing peace to a great extent. But those who have experienced violence still could not forget those frightening days.

It is this impact of violence on human mind and soul, especially on children, that has been depicted on celluloid by an Assamese filmmaker. Now, the film is winning global accolades.

The Assamese film by National Award winner Bidyut Kotoky is one of the five movies competing for the best foreign feature film award in this year's Hollywood International Cinefest.

Xhoihobote Dhemalite... (Rainbow Fields) is a sensitive portrayal about children growing up amid violence, which leaves an indelible mark on their psyche and influences their destinies.

The film is semi-autobiographical in nature, being inspired by true incidents from the director's life. It stars Victor Banerjee, Nakul Vaid, Naved Aslam, Nipon Goswami and Nikumoni Barua besides supermodel Dipannita Sharma.

The unique feature about the festival is its focus to take the films to the people across the world by securing their distribution.

The festival, to be held on June 24-25 in Los Angeles, received over 400 submissions. The line-up includes Before The Fall (Cambodia's entry to 2017 Oscars) and films from the US, the UK, China, South Korea and Hong Kong.

"Though Rainbow Fields is a movie set in the backdrop of Assam unrest and After Ever After is a heartfelt drama, both have an emotional depth that cut across geographical barriers," says Zack Zublena, the festival director.

On his film's selection, Kotoky says, "I always believed that colour of emotions is same across the world. If we can watch a French or an Iranian film with subtitles, there is no reason why a good Assamese film with subtitles won't be watched by audiences across the world. The nomination of my film in Hollywood Cinefest has re-affirmed my belief."

Rainbow Fields is produced by India Stories, a Mumbai- based production house, and co-produced by Kotoky's Dhruv Creative Productions and Kurmasana Kreates, a US-based production house.

Accolades have followed each time director Kotoky has come out with a film.

His film Bhraimoman Theatre - where Othello sails with Titanic won the Special Jury award in the 53rd National Awards. His first feature film Ekhon Nedekha Nodir Xhipare (As the River Flows) won the Audience Choice Award at the North Carolina International South Asian Film Festival (NCISAFF), the Best Screenplay and Best Actor Award at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival and the Best Screenplay Award at the Assam State Film Awards.

His latest documentary, Guns & Guitars a musical travelogue, was a part of the Indian Panorama in IFFI, Goa (2016). Additionally, the film was selected as one of the top 100 documentaries of 2016 by Color Tape International Film Festival, considered the largest festival of the Southern Hemisphere.

It recently won an award in the 'best music category' at the prestigious Finisterra Arrabida Film Art and Tourism Festival in Portugal.

