Assam says good-bye to Madrasa education

The Assam Government has decided to do away with the Madrasa education and instead promote modern education. The education minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has decided to do away with the Madrassa Board. The Madrassa Board will be dissolved and academic part will be handed over to the Board of Secondary Education," Sarma wrote in a tweet.

He further added, "To mainstream Madrassa education, we are disbanding Madrasa Education Directorate and making it part of Secondary Education Directorate."

Sarma it may be recalled had been criticised recently for telling Madrasas not to observe a holiday on Friday. Madrasas will remain closed on Fridays at Pakistan and Bangladesh, not India, he had also said.

We want to introduce modern learning like computers in these educational institutes. For doing this, we have to change the existing structure," Sarma hadd said. He had also said that the government will make examinations mandatory from Class V in all schools.

"Earlier, there was no exams till Class VIII. Now we want to change it to Class IV. After that, there will be examinations," he had also said.

OneIndia News