Assam’s pride: Son of truck driver secures 2nd position in Class 10 board exam

Guwahati, June 1: In Assam, where most of the government-run schools in small towns and villages are still reeling under bad infrastructure and lack of teachers, teenager Nurul Hoque proves that if one is determined and studies hard then nothing could come in the way of success.

Nurul, a student of government-run Raghunath Choudhury HS School in Mukalmua, a small town in western Assam's Nalbari district, secured second position in the Class 10 examination, the results of which were declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, Nurul missed the top position by just one mark. He scored 588 out of a total 600 marks. The topper, Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya in Tihu, also in Nalbari district, scored 589 marks.

Nurul's story is especially inspiring as the youngster has faced several hardships, including financial, to fulfill his dreams.

Nurul's father, Mustafa Ali, drives a second-hand truck, ferrying goods from one part of the state to another, to earn bread and butter for his family.

"He has made us proud. He has been thoroughly sincere in his studies and we knew he will do wonders," a joyous Mustafa said.

It is not just Nurul, Mustafa's two other children, both daughters, are pursuing graduation and post-graduation in humanities.

Nurul said it was because of his family and teachers he managed to score such high marks. "It was due to the love, blessings and guidance of my parents, sisters and teachers that I could achieve it. But my job is half done as I have to do well in class 12 as well. I will think of a career after that," he said.

A proud Sudarshan Pathak, principal of Nurul's school, said, "It was Nurul's hard work that paid off. He has brought glory to our school after 13 years. Two of our students were among toppers in 1997 and 2004".

