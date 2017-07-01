Assam floods: More than 2 lakh people affected

Guwahati, Jul 1: Over two lakh people are reeling under the impact of floods in eight districts, where the swirling flood waters have overrun several villages.

According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 2.68 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Karimganj, Cachar, Dhemaji, Karbi Anglong and Biswanath districts.

The report said that 453 villages are currently under water and over 5,272 hectares of crop area have been damaged. Karimganj is the worst affected with 1.53 lakh sufferers.

76,000 people have been affected in Lakhimpur, it said.

5,670 people have taken shelter at 269 relief camps in four districts set up by the authorities.

The flood has affected several roads in the state, and bridges have been damaged in Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Karbi Anglong and Biswanath, the report said.

