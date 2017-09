An Assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted at Gurugram Police Station, has been shot dead on Tuesday.

ASI Naresh Yadav He was shot dead at his residence in DLF Phase 3, reports ANI.

Naresh Yadav, 47, was posted in Faridabad's Pali Chowk. Police suspect possibility possibility of involvement of his close contact.

The motive of the murder is not yet known. Police has begun the investigation.

(More details are awaited)

OneIndia News