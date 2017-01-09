As SP stares at a split, it risks losing both Muslim and Yadav votes

Lucknow, Jan 9: With the Samajwadi Party's family feud refusing to die down, there are all indications that the Muslim vote in Uttar Pradesh is heading for a split. The Muslim voters in Western UP are confused and do not know whom to vote.

If the SP's family feud is not resolved then there is every chance of the Muslim vote splitting between the BSP, Congress and the two factions of the SP.

The SP is also staring at the prospect of the Yadav votes splitting as well. The Yadav votes are likely to split between the Mulayam and Akhilesh factions as well. In this split, the BJP looks to be the gainer.

During a recent rally in Lucknow, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Party ensured that all prominent faces from the OBC were present.

Several top SP leaders are hoping that there would be a truce. If this feud continues then the SP would lose heavily to the BSP and the BJP, senior leaders say. The BSP has already said that the Muslims should vote for them.

BSP supremo Mayawati said that the Muslims should not waste their vote on the SP since the party is not united.

Meanwhile, the fight within the SP remains unresolved. Mulayam Singh Yadav said on Sunday that he remains the party's boss. He said despite not having the numbers he is the chief of the SP while his son Akhilesh is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

All eyes meanwhile would be on the Election Commission of India which would take a final call on which faction gets to keep the party's symbol.

OneIndia News