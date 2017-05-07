As rift in AAP widens: Here's who said what


A day after being dropped as a minister, Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday claimed he saw Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal take Rs 2 crore in cash from Health Minister Satyendar Jain, a charge rejected by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "unsubstantiated". Mishra's charge triggered calls for Kejriwal's resignation from the BJP and Congress.

Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the allegations of corruption levelled by sacked Minister Kapil Mishra are not even worth responding to, they are so absurd and without any facts. No one will believe it.

Kumar Vishwas

Even Arvind Kejriwal's enemies would not believe that he can indulge in corruption.

Manoj Tiwari

The allegations raised by Kapil Mishra are not new. Delhi is absolutely shocked by remarks made by Kapil Mishra. It's not an allegation but the statement of a witness.

Mayank Gandhi

I knew that a lot of cash handling is happening in AAP.

Yogendra Yadav

I might agree with the charges of power greed, arrogance, authoritarianism against Kejriwal, but the charge of taking bribe needs solid evidence.

Ajay Maken

Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken said Mishra's claims were not mere allegations but testimony of an eyewitness warranting criminal proceedings against Kejriwal.



Story first published: Sunday, May 7, 2017, 16:09 [IST]
