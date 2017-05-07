As rift in AAP widens: Here's who said what

A day after being dropped as a minister, Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday claimed he saw Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal take Rs 2 crore in cash from Health Minister Satyendar Jain, a charge rejected by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "unsubstantiated". Mishra's charge triggered calls for Kejriwal's resignation from the BJP and Congress.
Manish Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the allegations of corruption levelled by sacked Minister Kapil Mishra are not even worth responding to, they are so absurd and without any facts. No one will believe it.
Manoj Tiwari
The allegations raised by Kapil Mishra are not new. Delhi is absolutely shocked by remarks made by Kapil Mishra. It's not an allegation but the statement of a witness.
Yogendra Yadav
I might agree with the charges of power greed, arrogance, authoritarianism against Kejriwal, but the charge of taking bribe needs solid evidence.
