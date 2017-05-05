As nations rejoices Nirbhaya verdict, juvenile who raped her works at a dhaba

Four of Nirbhaya's rapists and killers were handed over a death sentence on Friday. However the the most brutal of them got away with a three year sentence since he was a juvenile.

It was just a few months before he would have turned 18. He got away with a reformative sentence of 3 years in the horrific Nirbhaya rape and murder case. Investigators that OneIndia had spoken with said that this juvenile at the time of the incident was the most brutal and violent. At that time any person below the age of 18 was a juvenile under the Juvenile Justice Act.

This person was sent to a juvenile home and after completing his reformative sentence of 3 years, he went to a place in South India. Out there he works at a road side eatery or dhaba. Nirbhaya was raped and murdered on December 16 2012.

Following his release on December 20 2015, he was kept at an NGO for a few days. He was meant to undergo a reformative programme at an NGO in South India. Following this he was given a job at a road side eatery.

At the reformative home, he is said to have shown no signs of remorse. He was taught how to cook, stitch and paint as part of his reformative sentence. Despite several attempts he continued to remain adamant and showed no signs of remorse.

This person who hails from a village around 200 kilometres from Delhi left his home at the age of 11. He took up a job as a cleaner in a bus. It was the same ill-fated bus on which Nirbhaya was raped and murdered.

OneIndia News