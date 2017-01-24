As Jallikattu returns, Tamil Nadu limps back to normalcy

After a week of protests that marred normal life in Tamil Nadu and Chennai in particular, the state is limping back to normalcy. While schools and colleges reopened on Monday, many shops and establishments including petrol stations opened only on Tuesday. With transport services having resumed, road blocks that were put up during the protester-police clash on Monday have been cleared making way for traffic. Medical stores, milk booths and business establishments also resumed function as usual.

Marina Beach, which had been the epicentre of the pro-Jallikattu protests, continues to be under tight vigil with police retaining barricades to deter people from gathering. While student organisations called off the protests in Chennai, the situation returned to normal in Madurai and Coimbatore among other places.

While the government declared the bill a success for Jallikattu protesters, anger against the police was evident amongst the people of Tamil Nadu with videos and pictures of policemen pelting stones, wielding lathis, assaulting people and indulging in alleged vandalism went viral. While the Commissioner of Police S George denied all allegations, probe has been initiated into the events that unfolded on Monday.

No protests, no problem

Even though the Jallikattu agitations are over, Marina Beach continues to witness protests by a group of 200 people. The group raided slogans against aerated drinks, foreign products and the fast food industry. An offshoot of the Jallikattu protest, protesters claimed that all things foreign, including PETA, Jersey cattle and products should be junked by the government. The protest comes a day after a delivery van loaded with aerated drinks was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Erode area by an unruly mob.

