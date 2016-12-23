As IT raids increase, black money takes the Bangladesh route

Bengaluru, Dec 23: The Intelligence Bureau has suggested enhanced security along the border areas to prevent black money in new notes from being sent abroad. There is specific intelligence that suggests several persons are sending their black money in new notes to Bangladesh.

The Income Tax Department has stepped up the heat which has prompted black money hoarders to send their money abroad. The first clues were received when the Border Security Force seized Rs 29.70 lakh in new Rs 2,000 notes at Nokchi in West Garo Hills District in Meghalaya on Thursday.

The money was found to be that of a cloth merchant. He was attempting to deliver the money to a coal merchant in Gasuapuapara in Meghalaya, who in turn was to move the money into Bangladesh. IB officials tell OneIndia that several persons who have managed to get black money in new notes are trying to dump their money abroad.

The Indo-Bangladesh border has seen plenty of illegal activity for many years now. Fake currency and cattle crimes are most common crimes that are committed along this border. IB officials suspect that the same gang could be helping out black money hoarders as well.

A high alert has been issued along the border to ensure that black money hoarders are not able to send their money abroad. The investigations are being conducted after the seizure are expected to lead to more clues which would help bust this modus operandi, officials said.

OneIndia News