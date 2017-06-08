As agrarian crisis burnt Mandsaur, agriculture minister was busy with Yoga

As Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh remained tense with the agrarian crisis burning the district, the union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh was busy practising Yoga with Baba Ramdev. The minister's apathy towards the raging farmers' protest drew ire. Singh was in Motihari, attending a yoga camp led by Ramdev on Thursday as politics took centre stage in Mandsaur.

When questioned about the crisis in Madhya Pradesh by the media, the minister suggested that Yoga be practised. "Yoga kijiye (practice yoga)", the minister said not stopping to answer questions about the farmers or their concerns that had brought Mandsaur to a boil. After severe backlash for his lackadaisical attitude, the minister came out attacking the opposition.

"Those pretending to care about farmers' issues should give a thought about who is responsible for the state that farmers are in. The incident in Mandsaur is unfortunate but the union government has implemented many schemes for the benefit of farmers," Radha Mohan Singh told the media later on Thursday.

His statements came as too less and too late. Justifying his Yoga event, Radha Mohan Singh told the media that Yoga Guru Ramdev had invited him to Motihari for a three-day visit after a conversation on Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha at Champaran. He refused to comment about the farmers' crisis on Thursday afternoon.

OneIndia News