Arvind Kejriwal to raise demonetisation issue in Jaipur rally

Jaipur, Dec 22: As part of his campaign against demonetisation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would address a public meeting at Ramlila maidan here on Friday.

Also read: Don't vote for BJP, Arvind Kejriwal says in Lucknow

"Trade and industry and the common man have suffered badly due to the decision of demonetisation. This is a scam and Kejriwal will address the public to expose this," co-incharge of Aam Admi Party in Rajasthan Nitin Tyagi said.

Kejriwal, who has been vociferously opposing demonetisation, has raised the issue in rallies in many states like Uttar Pradesh and BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Jharkhand.

Tyagi said that Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and MLA Alka Lamba will also address the public meeting.

PTI