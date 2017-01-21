Arvind Kejriwal says RSS ideology is anti-Dalit

Shiroda, Jan 21: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the statement of a senior RSS leader on reservation was "wrong" and said reservation for the SCs/STs cannot be stopped until the quality of their lives improved.

"The RSS (leader) has announced that reservation should be abolished. Friends, until (the situation of) Scheduled Castes and Tribes does not improve, until then reservation cannot be ended. We have not given them their rights. The statement made by the RSS leader is wrong; we are against it," Kejriwal said at a rally in Shiroda assembly constituency in south Goa, which has a significant ST population.

Speaking at the Jaipur Literary Festival, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Manmohan Vaidya, quoting Ambedkar, said reservation should not go on forever and that the need for reservation should be done away with.

IANS