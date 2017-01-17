Arvind Kejriwal says AAP will put minister Majithia in jail

Chandigarh, Jan 17: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the AAP would be forming next government in Punjab and that Revenue Minister Bikram Majithia, whom his party accuses of having links with international drug dealers, would be put in jail before April 15.

Kejriwal told media here that the name of Majithia, younger brother of Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Badal and brother-in-law of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, had figured in a multi-crore drugs racket in Punjab.

"Majithia was named as kingpin of the drugs trade in Punjab by accused Jagdish Bhola and Jagjit Singh Chahal arrested by the police in the synthetic drug racket.

"The AAP government would not allow Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and members of his cabinet, facing corruption charges, to go scot free. We will constitute a Special Investigating Team to probe the ill-gotten wealth of the Badal family and recover every single pie of money looted from Punjab," said Kejriwal, who is also the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Food and Supplies Minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, son-in-law of the Chief Minister, and Agriculture Minister Tota Singh, who were involved in food and pesticide scams, would also be brought to book, he added.

He said that eradication of drugs would remain priority of the AAP government, noting 40 lakh youth were addicted to drugs and "still the Badal family is shamelessly claiming that Punjab is a progressive state".

"We are running an incomplete government in Delhi. Give us opportunity to run a full government and see the difference of governance," Kejriwal added.

