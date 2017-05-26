Has Kejriwal sacked Jethmalani ? AAP refutes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday reportedly removed Ram Jethmalani as his counsel in the defamation case filed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

However, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia denied the reports on removing Jethmalani from the case, ANI reports.

Ram Jethmalani was defending Kejriwal in the civil defamation suit filed by Jaitley seeking Rs 10 crore damages from Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders - Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai -for accusing him of financial irregularities in the DDCA of which he was the president from 2000 to 2013.

Jaitley had filed a criminal defamation case against Kejriwal and others in the Patiala court while a civil defamation case was filed in the Delhi High Court as well in connection with the alleged Delhi and District Cricket Association corruption case.

However, trouble mounted for Kejriwal when Jaitley on Monday filed an additional Rs 10 crore defamation suit against him after his counsel Jethmalani called Jaitley a 'crook' in court. On May 17, Jaitley was in the court for the fourth round of cross-examination by Jethmalani, but the proceedings ended abruptly after a heated exchange of words between them. The Finance Minister took strong objection to the word 'crook' used by Jethmalani during cross-examination.

Yet, the exact reason for the removal of Jethmalani as counsel is not known.

OneIndia News