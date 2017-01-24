New Delhi, Jan 24: With Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal busy campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in poll bound states, the BJP dubbed him as "non resident CM" of Delhi as he is rarely seen in the National Capital.

Kejriwal who once talked about Janta Darbar has "no time to listen to the greivances" of the Aam Admi in Delhi, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said in a statement. "People can go to Chhatrasaal stadium tomorrow where they may get a glimpse of non-resident Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is otherwise rarely seen in Delhi."

Kejriwal is the National Convener of the AAP and the party's main campaigner in the assembly election in Punjab and Goa. People of Delhi elected Arvind Kejriwal with great hopes of easy accessibility but he remains out of Delhi "most of the times" and whenever he is here he lives under a "two tier security" with "no assess" for the people, Tiwari alleged.

"A man (Kejriwal) who is today raising hopes of Janta Darbar before the people of Punjab and Goa befooled the people of Delhi with similar promises and after the first Janta Darbar of January, 2014, Delhi is yet to witness the Chief Minister hearing grievances of the Aam Aadmi," he said.

With Aam Admi Party hoping to form government in poll bound Punjab and Goa, Kejriwal and his ministers as well as party MLAs are busy campaigning in the two states inviting criticism from BJP and Congress.

The state level Republic Day celebration of Delhi government will be organised at Chhatrasal stadium on Wednesday where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will unfurl the national flag. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, ministers of the government and ruling party MLAs will be present on the occasion.

PTI