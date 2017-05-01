Arvind Kejriwal looks to woo Vishwas, may make him AAP national convenor

They have lost every election the have fought recently and now Arvind Kejriwal does not want to lose his leaders. In an attempt to please Kumar Vishwas, the Delhi Chief Minister is likely to give him the post of Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, a position that Kejriwal holds currently. As rumours of Vishwas jumping to the BJP are doing the rounds, this seems to be Kejriwal's last ditch attempt to retain him in the party.

It may be recalled that in an interview Kumar Vishwas had lashed out at his party for their performance in recent elections. In the same breath, he had also reiterated that he had the right to criticise the party that he built and his criticisms did not mean that he was quitting the party. Arvind Kejriwal too had taken to twitter to call Kumar Vishwas 'his brother' who could 'not be separated from him'.

The decision to make Kumar Vishwas the national convenor of the party comes a day after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan accused Vishwas of being an agent of the BJP. Amanatullah Khan had earlier circulated a WhatsApp message accusing Kumar Vishwas of calling some AAP MLAs to his home with an offer break the AAP at the behest of the BJP. Following his statements, Kejriwal ordered his MLAs not to speak to the media.

OneIndia News