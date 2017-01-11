Arvind Kejriwal clarifies, says 'cannot be Punjab's CM'

Manish Sisodia during a rally in Punjab had said that people must vote for AAP thinking they are voting for Kejrwal as their CM.

New Delhi, Jan 11: A day after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia hinted that Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal could be the party's CM candidate in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Kejriwal clarified and said that this was false.

Putting speculations to rest, Kejriwal said: "I am Delhi's chief minister. I cannot be Punjab's chief minister. Punjab CM candidate will be from the state itself."

File photo of Arvind Kejriwal

On Tuesday, Sisodia during a rally in Punjab had appealed to the voters to vote for the party keeping in mind Kejriwal as their chief minister. This soon fueled speculations that AAP's CM face in Punjab was going to be Kejriwal.

AAP soon was criticised and many said that the party should come out clean and declare their CM candidate. AAP leader Bhagwant Mann had earlier said that if the party came to power in Punjab, only a leader from Punjab would become the chief minister.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 14:30 [IST]
