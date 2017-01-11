Arvind Kejriwal clarifies, says 'cannot be Punjab's CM'

New Delhi, Jan 11: A day after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia hinted that Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal could be the party's CM candidate in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Kejriwal clarified and said that this was false.

Putting speculations to rest, Kejriwal said: "I am Delhi's chief minister. I cannot be Punjab's chief minister. Punjab CM candidate will be from the state itself."

On Tuesday, Sisodia during a rally in Punjab had appealed to the voters to vote for the party keeping in mind Kejriwal as their chief minister. This soon fueled speculations that AAP's CM face in Punjab was going to be Kejriwal.

AAP soon was criticised and many said that the party should come out clean and declare their CM candidate. AAP leader Bhagwant Mann had earlier said that if the party came to power in Punjab, only a leader from Punjab would become the chief minister.

OneIndia News