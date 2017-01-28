Arvind Kejriwal appeals to people to vote for AAP to save Punjab

Fattukhera (Lambi), Jan 28: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said all "corrupt" leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress would face police cases.

Addressing a election rallies at Fattukhera, Panniwala Sikhwala and Mehna in support of AAP candidate Jarnail Singh, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the period of registering "vendetta" cases against innocent people was now over and time has come when leaders like Amarinder Singh, Badals and Majithia would face police cases for their "misdeeds".

He said that Badal family and Amarinder would be "eliminated" from the political map of Punjab. Kejriwal said that people would not spare the corrupt leaders who were taking turns to "loot" people. He said that a new era of development and prosperity would begin in Punjab.

He appealed to people to vote for AAP to "save" Punjab. Kejriwal said that after coming to power, AAP would create 35 lakh job opportunities, sick industrial units would be revived on large scale, pension of widows and handicapped would be hiked to Rs 2,500 per month. Jarnail Singh said that Amarinder had come to contest from Lambi to "save" Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal who he claimed would be defeated by a huge margin.

