Arvind Kejriwal alleges 'huge conspiracy'

Accused of land scam and bribery Arvind Kejriwal finally broke his silence. The Delhi Chief Minister took to Twitter to claim that 'truth alone will prevail'. Ahead of the special session of the Delhi assembly Kejriwal said in a tweet that AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj would expose a 'conspiracy'.

देश में चल रहे एक बहुत बड़े षड्यंत्र का सच आज सदन में सौरभ भारद्वाज देश के सामने रखेंगे। उन्हें ज़रूर सुनियेगा। सत्यमेव जयते। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 9, 2017

The Delhi assembly will convene for a special session on Tuesday midst the controversy surrounding Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues. Apart from the allegations of bribery and land scam levelled by former AAP minister Kapil Mishra, the party also faces allegations of tax evasion.

While the Congress, BJP and rebels of the AAP themselves attacking Kejriwal and his government, he took to twitter to suggest that a conspiracy was being hatched. He asked people to listen to his MLA speak about the 'conspiracy' in the Delhi assembly.

OneIndia News