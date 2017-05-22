Arunachal’s pride: Anshu Jamsenpa creates world record by climbing Everest twice in 5 days

Itanagar, May 22: It is not often that we hear news from the border state of Arunachal Pradesh. In recent times, the state hogged the limelight in the wake of the visit of the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama which was strongly protested by the neighbouring China.

However, on Sunday, the state attracted the attention of the nation, albeit for a 'great' reason. Well-known mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa, a native of Bomdilla in Arunachal Pradesh, became the first woman in the world to climb the Mount Everest twice within a period of five days.

In fact, the 37-year-old broke the previous record of Nepal's Chhurim Sherpa, who had climbed the Mount Everest twice in a week in 2012. On Sunday, Jamsenpa created one more record by becoming the first Indian woman to climb the Mount Everest for the fifth time.

The news was confirmed by general secretary of Everest Summitteers Association, Lhakpa Rangdu Sherpa at the Everest base camp on Sunday. "Jamsenpa reached the top of the world's highest mountain at 7.45am on Sunday, setting the record for a double ascent in a single season," said Sherpa.

Jamsenpa, a mother of two small children, who practices Buddhism, was blessed by the Dalai Lama when he flagged off her expedition in Guwahati, Assam, on April 4.

Dawa Sherpa Lama, managing director at Dream Himalaya Adventures, which conducted the expedition, told Times of India from Kathmandu, "Anshu Jamsenpa, along with our veteran Sherpas, scaled Everest today 7.45am. It was a world record for Anshu--two double ascents by a woman and fastest double ascent of Mt Everest by a woman."

Tsering Wange, Jamsenpa's husband and the president of the Arunachal Mountaineering and Adventure Sports Association, said she is in good health.

"Although she is a bit exhausted, she is doing fine, and is likely to reach the base camp on Monday evening," Wange told.

OneIndia News