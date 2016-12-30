Arunachal Pradesh to get a new CM? BJP supports 'only' Pema Khandu

Itanagar, Dec 30: The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday made it clear that it will 'only' support Pema Khandu government in the state and 'will never' support any other chief minister. The party decision came in the backdrop of the unprecedented political development where Peoples' Party of Arunachal temporarily suspended Chief Minister Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and other five MLAs on late Friday night for alleged anti-party activities.

"BJP, being a coalition partner of the PPA in the North East Democratic Alliance government in the state, was not discussed on the issue before announcing the decision which could have been sorted out," BJP legislature party leader Tamiyo Taga told a press conference in Itanagar.

"The sudden decision of the PPA is not acceptable to us as they have never discussed with us. In the interest of development of the state and its people, BJP cannot be a party to change government in every six months," Taga said.

Taga, who is also the Textile and Handicraft Minister, further said that the party has decided to support Khandu in the floor of the assembly if the Governor issues directives for a floor test.

Claiming of a 'visible split' among the PPA legislators, Taga said that he had seen 26 PPA MLAs with Khandu when he visited the chief minister's residence this morning. Giving a genesis of the political development since last year which witnessed three chief ministers so far, Taga said, "Khandu was acceptable to us and the people of the state and so our central leadership allowed us to join the government."

Responding to allegations of PPA president Kahfa Bengia that Khandu was more inclined to BJP than PPA, Taga said that "all the PPA legislators were inclined towards BJP".

When asked whether Khandu along with his supporters would join the BJP to form the next government in the state, the senior party leader in a veiled indication stated that joining of PPA MLAs to BJP would be 'considered' by the central leadership and 'perhaps it is under process'.

PTI