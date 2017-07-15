Arunachal Pradesh floods: Rijiju promises compensation to farmers

Itanagar, July 15: With floods having wreaked havoc in the North East, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday promised compensation to farmers whose standing crops have been damaged by floodwaters in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district.

Rijiju, who is leading a high-level central team, conducted an aerial survey to assess the flood-hit district where all major roads and highways have been damaged by landslides due to heavy rains.

After giving a patient hearing to the farmer's woes, Rijiju who is an MP from Arunachal West, said the central and state governments would compensate the damaged standing crops.

The Union Minister, who is accompanied by NITI Aayog Joint Secretary Vikram Singh Gaur, Inspector General, National Disaster Response Force Ravi Joseph and Home Ministry's Disaster Management Director Gopi Chandra Chawania, reviewed the damages caused by the flood and landslide with the district administration officials.

"Whatever, we have seen the extent of damage is very high. Roads, power, crop and huge properties ravaged. Restoration works are on," he said.

"I have asked the district authorities to prepare a detailed report of the damage so that further assistance could be provided soon," the minister said.

Rijiju said the Union Home Ministry has released Rs 51.48 crore for the state under the State Disaster Response Fund to Arunachal Pradesh following the devastation caused by floods and landslides.

"The flood situation across the state is being personally monitored and instructions have been issued to all Deputy Commissioners to take stock of the flood situation in their respective districts," Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

At least 14 people were killed in Laptap village under Papum Pare district when their homes were submerged under debris caused by a massive landslide.

Papum Pare has been the worst-affected district where incessant monsoon rains have disrupted road communication due to landslides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who perished at the Laptap landslide on July 11. He also announced Rs 50,000 for those injured.

IANS