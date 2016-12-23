Itanagar, Dec 23: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan today announced that a sum of Rs 150 to 200 crore would be provided to Arunachal Pradesh for developing science and technology in the state.'

"The fund will be made available to the state by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Polymer Science and technology (PST), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Earth Science (ES) for a period of five years," he told reporters at Naharlagun helipad before leaving for New Delhi.

The Union Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Science said his visit to the Himalayan state was "meaningful, fruitful" and that he gained a firsthand experience.

The climatic condition of the region, he said, was congenial for growing medicinal plants. "Programme for medicinal plants cultivation in the statecould be taken up under DBT, Indian Council of Medicinal Research (ICMR), CSIR, nutrition institutes like Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) and North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST)," he said.

Vardhan, who arrived here on Wednesday, visited Kimin inPapum Pare district yesterday and laid the foundation stone for Center for Bioresearches and Rural Technology Centre, to be implemented under DBT and DST (Department of Science & Technology).

He called for promoting traditional natural dyes in thestate and setting up of Banana fibre extraction and processing cum-training unit for local entrepreneurs.

The BJP leader focused on implementation of Biotechnologyprojects like natural dyes, banana fibre extraction processing units, fruit processing units, mushroom production, medicinal and aromatic plant cultivation, orchid cultivation and vermiculture for rapid socio-economic development, besides creating facilities for marketing of their produce, particularly of rural people.

Vardhan added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking special care for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

PTI