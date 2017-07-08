Arunachal CM lauds Army's development initiative

Itanagar, Jul 8: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Army's development initiative in the state and said Tawang has been developed because of them.

Khandu also said people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Army share a special bond, when Major General Ashok Dhingra, the GOC of 56 Infantry Division called on him on Friday to discuss defence-related issues in the state, an official release said.

Dhingra discussed defence land acquisition issue with Khandu, who assured him that all such cases will be taken care of. He said the state government, in cooperation with the Centre, is trying the best to compensate the local people for land wherever acquired by the defence establishment.

The chief minister welcomed the decision for a Sainik School in the state and said that it will bring people of the frontier state closer to the Army and youths of the state will find new career opportunities in the defence forces.

Dhingra informed the chief minister about various development and welfare activities undertaken by the Army in the border areas. He said the Army also plans to open schools for border people with support from local community, the release added.

PTI