Arunachal, Andaman exempted from liquor vends on highways: SC

The Supreme Court has exempted Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the 500 metre rule on liquor vends on highways. The court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking modification to its December 2016 order banning liquor outlets within 500 metres of the state and national highways. On Wednesday the court also directed the Uttarakhand government to file an affidavit and also furnish data to substantiate its plea for exemption.

Several states including Kerala. Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Haryana had moved the SC seeking modification of the order. It may be recalled that the court had on Tuesday said that states could denotify highways passing through cities to permit liquor vends to function.

OneIndia News