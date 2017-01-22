Punjab, Jan 22: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday released BJP's manifesto for the Punjab elections in Jalandhar. While addressing a gathering, Jaitley said that the major focus would be to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Punjab: Arun Jaitley releases BJP's manifesto for Punjab elections in Jalandhar #PunjabPolls pic.twitter.com/TWjzG9IWMi — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Jaitley further said the manifesto focuses on free education till PhD for girls belonging to economically weaker sections and job for every family.

The Finance Minister also talked about the government's demonetisation drive. The BJP's manifesto focuses on employment creation and establishment of homes for the aged.

The Finance Minister also said that BJP's alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will continue like before and together they will further expand developmental activities if given another term.

Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11.

OneIndia News