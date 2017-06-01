Arun Jaitley blames Pakistan of scuttling environment for bilateral talks

Defense Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday accused Pakistan for thwarting an environment essential for talks between the countries.

He further said that while India has taken several significant steps to ease tension, Pakistan responded by terror attacks at Pathankot, Uri and mutilating the bodies of Indian soldiers.

He asserted that in the past few weeks armed forces are dominating the Line oof Control. Yet, Jaitley said he didn't want to get in to the strategic details,

Arun Jaitley was speaking in a media briefing held on completion of three years of Modi government. He admitted that the situation is challenging in South Kashmir, he said it is normal in the rest of the state and recently the two-day meeting of the GST Council was held in Srinagar.

