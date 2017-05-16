Arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist sent to 12 day police custody

Naseer Ahmed alias Sadiq, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who was arrested on Sunday by Sashastra Seema Bal has been sent to 12 day police custody. He had tried to sneak into India from Nepal.

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal, sent to 12 day police custody. He had tried sneaking into India from Nepal. pic.twitter.com/WHzpNh3IM1 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017

According to reports, Naseer Ahmed alias Sadiq, who is 34-year old, was residing in Pakistan since 2003. Sadiq was involved in many violent crimes against civilians, including an attack on the STF camp. He was sent to India by his handler, for a specific mission.

Disguised as a vendor selling carpets and Kashmiri shawls, Sadiq had attempted to sneak into Indian from Nepal but was later nabbed by SSB. Sadiq is well trained in weapons such as AK-47, Ak-56, SLR, Rocket Launcher (RPG7), Assault Rifle (G3 and G2) and grenades.

OneIndia News