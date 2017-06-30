Around 68 lakh books from IIT libraries available online for free

The books from the IIT libraries can now be accessed from the comforts of home and that too for free. All that you need to do is to create a login at https://ndl.iitkgp.ac.in

In a bid to make quality study material accsessible to students across the nation, the Ministry of Human Resource Development, in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur, has made an online library called National Digital Library of India.

Books ranging from primary school level to the post graduate studies can be accessed at this library, which boasts of having over 68 lakh books. The amazing thing that these books can also be downloaded.

Apart from books, this portal also past question papers from of examinations. The portal is said to have a good collection on NEET question papers, which would be exremely helpful for students preparing for these exams.

Registration and login:

To access these books, the students will have to register themselves on this site and create a login. After this, the students can either read the books online or download them. The MHRD has already issued a circular in this regard to universities across the nation.

Audio and video also available:

In this online library, the books are available in text, audio and video format. The library has been made with years of hard work and will serve as an important resource for the students.

OneIndia News