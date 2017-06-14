Around 30 TMC Members join Gorkhaland protest

Amid protests for a separate state of Gorkhaland around 30 Trinamool Congress members resigned from the party to join Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) and Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), reports said.

According to reports, GNLF spokesperson Neeraj Zimba Tamang said that some TMC members have already joined them and more have expressed their willingness to join the movement.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee held an emergency meeting with Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and briefed him about the current situation in the hills. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has also sought a report on the ongoing crisis.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung has warned that agitation in Darjeeling hills will not stop until and unless a separate 'Gorkhaland' in achieved and warned the TMC not to play with fire.

GJM's movement for a separate Gorkhaland has gained momentum with six other hill parties including TMC's ally GNLF extend their support. The parties had on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding a separate state.

OneIndia News